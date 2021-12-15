Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading 2.2% Higher

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN) was up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 83,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 339,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27.

About Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

