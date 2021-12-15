Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY) Shares Down 1.2%

Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.62. 10,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 13,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.