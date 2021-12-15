DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 5,816 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

