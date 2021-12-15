DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 62,003 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,003 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

