DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 93,100 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

