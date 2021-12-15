DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $177.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $107.96 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

