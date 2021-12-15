DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.