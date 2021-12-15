DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $41,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VIAC opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

