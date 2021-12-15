DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,902 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,428,000 after buying an additional 463,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,340,000 after acquiring an additional 579,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 224,534 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after acquiring an additional 807,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,924,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,073,000 after acquiring an additional 234,326 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.24.

NYSE:SRC opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

