DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.48 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $321.00 to $304.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.73.

FLT stock opened at $216.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.14.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

