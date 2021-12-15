DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,191 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 65,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $211.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $215.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

