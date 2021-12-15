DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,590 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,344,000 after purchasing an additional 605,163 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in V.F. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after purchasing an additional 965,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.18.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

