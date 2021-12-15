DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $154.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.30. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

