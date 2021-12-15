Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 431,876 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Delek US worth $19,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at $146,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.04. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.