Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Insider Sells $95,302.00 in Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $95,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $193.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 59,608 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.9% during the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 236,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,515.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 52,733 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

