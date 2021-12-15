DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.45 or 0.00405679 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010129 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $625.55 or 0.01291808 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

