Dennis Lyandres Sells 506 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $42,478.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $359,415.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $2,030,315.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Dennis Lyandres sold 8,051 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $647,702.95.

NASDAQ PCOR traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.27. 2,783,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.54. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

