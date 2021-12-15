Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $11.26 on Major Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $11.26 or 0.00023021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $124.49 million and $1.41 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,059,805 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

