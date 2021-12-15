Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Down 60.7% in November

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DSNY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 3,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $12.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

