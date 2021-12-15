Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.17. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 3,154 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 9.18%.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

