Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. 205,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,824,014. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.