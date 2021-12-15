Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $207.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.34% from the company’s previous close.

XLNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX stock opened at $209.81 on Wednesday. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,055,692,000 after purchasing an additional 368,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 12.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $745,861,000 after purchasing an additional 550,498 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.