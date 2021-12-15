Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $200.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.87.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $176.28 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $141.31 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

