Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.00

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €14.00 ($15.73) and last traded at €14.35 ($16.12), with a volume of 173652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €14.40 ($16.18).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($25.73) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.09 ($22.57).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

The company has a market cap of $886.59 million and a PE ratio of -8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of €16.64 and a 200-day moving average of €18.71.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.