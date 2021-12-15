Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.67

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.67 and traded as high as C$8.34. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$8.21, with a volume of 27,851 shares traded.
Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$532.57 million and a PE ratio of 26.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.12%.
Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)
Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.
