Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.67

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.67 and traded as high as C$8.34. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$8.21, with a volume of 27,851 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$532.57 million and a PE ratio of 26.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.67.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

