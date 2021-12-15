dForce (DF) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One dForce coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce has a market capitalization of $39.94 million and $2.15 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00037886 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.00200055 BTC.

About dForce

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 348,577,478 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

