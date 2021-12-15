Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $14,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,531 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Diageo by 71.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after acquiring an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

NYSE DEO opened at $208.33 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $213.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

