Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Digital Realty Trust worth $294,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $4,129,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $167.24 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $172.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.95.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

