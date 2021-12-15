Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $167.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $172.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

