Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $978,503.70 and $1,943.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.00177074 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.