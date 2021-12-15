DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000806 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $343.63 million and $2.49 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00272742 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003058 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00015673 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

