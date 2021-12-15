Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases 464 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 1.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Amundi bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after acquiring an additional 352,723 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.57. 3,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,602. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

