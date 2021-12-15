Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 727 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 3.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 42.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 35.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.1% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 31.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.41. 7,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,529. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.00 and its 200-day moving average is $211.17. The stock has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

