Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.03

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.03 and traded as low as C$7.90. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.94, with a volume of 111,289 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$692.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.12%. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.76%.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

