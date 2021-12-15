DMarket (DMT) Price Tops $0.0185

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. One DMarket coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $1.05 million and $4,931.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00040319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00206755 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.