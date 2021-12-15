DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.64

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 1169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sidoti raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $652.57 million, a P/E ratio of 407.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.09.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in DMC Global by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DMC Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

