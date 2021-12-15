DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Hits $0.0438

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $440,461.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00197414 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMG is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.