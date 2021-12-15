Dock Market Cap Reaches $47.56 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market cap of $47.56 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.00366165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dock

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 867,783,610 coins and its circulating supply is 739,912,816 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

