Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops One Day Volume of $2.07 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $23.87 billion and $2.07 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00313266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,535,230,232 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.