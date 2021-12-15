Dollarcoin (DLC) Market Cap Tops $26,666.88

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. Dollarcoin has a market capitalization of $26,666.88 and approximately $7.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,842.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.92 or 0.00910917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00259086 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00026092 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003187 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin (DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dollarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

