Dollarcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. In the last week, Dollarcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dollarcoin has a market cap of $26,327.64 and $7.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dollarcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,176.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.28 or 0.00895226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00260122 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024984 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin (DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dollarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.