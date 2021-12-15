Dominic Fisher Buys 113,069 Shares of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Stock

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) insider Dominic Fisher purchased 113,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £89,324.51 ($118,044.81).
Shares of Aberforth Split Level Trust stock traded down GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 78.04 ($1.03). The stock had a trading volume of 103,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,155. The firm has a market cap of £148.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 57 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.78 ($1.23). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11.
Aberforth Split Level Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Split Level Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Split Level Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.