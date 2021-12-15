Dominic Fisher Buys 113,069 Shares of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Stock

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) insider Dominic Fisher purchased 113,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £89,324.51 ($118,044.81).

Shares of Aberforth Split Level Trust stock traded down GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 78.04 ($1.03). The stock had a trading volume of 103,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,155. The firm has a market cap of £148.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 57 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.78 ($1.23). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11.

Get Aberforth Split Level Trust alerts:

Aberforth Split Level Trust Company Profile

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Split Level Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Split Level Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.