Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 94,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $77.25. 14,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.