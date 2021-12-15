Don-key (DON) Price Tops $0.43

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a total market cap of $13.70 million and approximately $387,809.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00304008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Don-key

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,943,336 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

