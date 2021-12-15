DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

DASH stock traded down $4.55 on Wednesday, reaching $151.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,752. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion and a PE ratio of -42.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.61. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $15,880,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.67, for a total value of $11,806,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,638,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,423,189. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 53.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in DoorDash by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

