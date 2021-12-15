Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.52 Million

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post sales of $237.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.20 million and the highest is $242.70 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $215.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $914.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $922.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $984.74 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $998.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

DEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after acquiring an additional 34,170 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 302,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,891,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEI opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

