Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.52 Million

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post sales of $237.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.20 million and the highest is $242.70 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $215.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $914.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $922.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $984.74 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $998.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after acquiring an additional 34,170 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 302,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,891,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DEI opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
