DoYourTip (DYT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,113.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000954 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DoYourTip has a market cap of $675,516.21 and approximately $19,113.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.93 or 0.00384854 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010146 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000863 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $608.83 or 0.01246784 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003119 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.