Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the November 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Martens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dr. Martens has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCMF remained flat at $$5.20 during trading on Wednesday. 115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

