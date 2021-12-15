DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.88

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 253639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DRDGOLD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,027,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,387,000 after buying an additional 239,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DRDGOLD by 191.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 310,748 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 31.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 37,301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DRDGOLD by 115.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in DRDGOLD by 87.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the period. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

